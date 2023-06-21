Virginia Beach restaurant and bar crashed into after Eastern Shore high-speed chase

Police received a call around 11:55 p.m. regarding a car traveling at high speeds south on Lankford Highway, beginning a high-speed chase down the eastern shore.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A high-speed police chase that began on the Eastern Shore and went across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel ended with a car crashing into a Virginia Beach diner and bar late Monday night, according to Northampton County Sheriff David Doughty Jr.

Police received a call around 11:55 p.m. regarding a car traveling at high speeds south on Lankford Highway in Exmore.

Exmore Police began pursuing a vehicle that was traveling 90 mph in a posted 45 mph speed zone. The Northampton County Sheriff's Office began assisting with the pursuit in the Machipongo area.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Mamy Coulibably of the Bronx, New York, then continued south on Lankford Highway reaching speeds near 140 mph while later entering the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel around 12:10 a.m. with officers in pursuit.

The driver exited the tunnel going south in the northbound lane. At that point, Virginia State Police also joined in the pursuit.

The driver then lost control when approaching the intersection of Northhampton Boulevard and Pleasure House Road and crashed into the Comfy Belly restaurant and bar.

The sheriff's off said Coulibably attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended by police after a short on-foot chase.

The business was closed at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported.

A passenger was found unharmed in the vehicle.

Coulibably has been charged with four counts of felony eluding law enforcement, felony destruction of property, five counts of reckless driving, misdemeanor aggressive driving, failing to drive on the right side of the highway, operating a vehicle with no operators license, and failing to pay the toll.

He is being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail with no bond.

The Comfy Belly Restaurant posted pictures of the crash and subsequent aftermath and explained that they'd be opening an hour later than usual on Tuesday. they thanked the police and fire departments for their help saying: "We will be open today at 3 pm. A huge THANK YOU to our Fire/Police department and those who helped put everything back together overnight. Folks, there are still good people in this world. Thank you!"

Due to unforeseen circumstances The Belly will open at 3pm Tuesday, June 20th. Posted by The Comfy Belly on Tuesday, June 20, 2023