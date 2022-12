He's expected to be okay, and his name hasn't been released at this time.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting on High Street that left a man hurt.

According to a tweet, it happened at 12:15 a.m. Thursday near the 2700 block.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

