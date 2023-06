Officers found a man shot in the 300 block of Hill Street. He is expected to survive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man is hurt after someone shot him in broad daylight in Suffolk.

Suffolk police got the call from the 300 block of Hill Street at around noon Friday. That's off Finney Avenue.

Officers found a 29-year-old man shot, but he is expected to survive.

Police haven't released any suspect information.