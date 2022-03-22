Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Midtown area of Portsmouth

According to the police department, a suspect vehicle was left at the scene and investigators are looking for the owner.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Midtown area on Saturday evening.

The incident happened in the 2100 block of Airline Boulevard. Police responded to that area shortly before 9:30 p.m. after someone reported a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

At the scene, officers found Curtis Peoples, 58, with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

According to the police department, the suspect's vehicle, a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, was left at the scene and investigators are looking for the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use P3 Tips.