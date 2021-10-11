Newport News police search for suspect involved in deadly hit-and-run

George Edward Byrd Sr. was in a crosswalk when he was hit and killed near 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from January 28, 2020.

Newport News police are looking for a suspect after a 58-year-old man was hit and killed on Friday night.

Police said they responded to the area of 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue a little before 10:15 p.m.

When officials arrived, they found George Edward Byrd Sr., 58, lying in the roadway suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Byrd was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Newport News Police Department said the investigation shows Byrd was in the crosswalk when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV which then fled the scene.

Police said there's no suspect information at this time, and they are still investigating the incident.

If you have any information regarding this deadly hit-and-run, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.