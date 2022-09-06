Hit and run driver returns to scene before crashing and dying, VBPD said

The hit-and-run and subsequent death of the suspect happened on Sunday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Department officers responded to a hit-and-run around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the department said.

Officers were taking a report on the scene, which was in the 5200 block of Fairfield Boulevard, when the suspect vehicle returned, according to the department.

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on the car, but it drove off quickly.

VBPD said officers lost sight of the vehicle, but it was later found in the 200 block of Witchduck Road, where it had crashed into a tree.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and je died at the scene.

He's been identified as 57-year-old William Francis Hay, Jr. of Virginia Beach.