Man severely injured in hit-and-run on Portsmouth Blvd.

Police said a pedestrian was hit and taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Portsmouth police said they are investigating a hit-and-run Thursday night on Portsmouth Blvd.

Officials said a pedestrian was hit a few minutes before 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Portsmouth Blvd.

The victim's identity was not released by police, but they said he was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000. However, callers can also remain anonymous.