Children, ages 2 and 5, ‘doing ok’ after Chesapeake shooting

Police said someone shot two children and a man Friday night in the Holly Cove neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A violent weekend in Hampton Roads started Friday night with a triple shooting in Chesapeake.

Police said someone shot two children and a man on Schooner Trail in the Holly Cove neighborhood. The youngest victim is just 2-years-old, the other child is 5-years-old.

“They were out here going crazy Friday,” a neighbor said. “You could hear the gunfire. It was a lot.”

Chesapeake police released surveillance video showing the moment someone drove up and started firing at a group of people. It happened around 8:30 in the evening.

The video shows the group scrambling for safety, as one person holding a child falls to the ground.

“It could have happened to my kids,” the neighbor said. “It could have reached one of my little ones. It could have went through the window – anything.”

A man who identified himself as the grandfather of the children said both kids are “doing ok.” He said one child is still in the hospital recovering. The other is at home.

Chesapeake police said the victims are all in stable condition. Police have not said how old the man is.

“My skin still crawls just talking about the kids,” Kimberly Nurse said. “It’s just the kids for me because I’m a mom, I have kids, I have nieces, I have nephews, and that could have been one of mine.”

The morning after the shooting, neighbor Kevin Hagins showed 13News Now the bullet holes lining his truck.

Hagins said he was at home watching TV when he heard several gunshots and then screaming. He ran outside and saw a woman holding an injured child.

“As I see all this blood coming out, she’s like ‘Somebody do something! Somebody help me! Call 911! Baby, please don’t die. Please don’t die,’” Hagins said. “I took the shirt off my back and gave it to her to help stop the bleeding.”

In the same neighborhood back in 2019, an argument between two groups broke out and gunmen shot ten people during a holiday neighborhood party. That night, a 27-year-old man died.

Neighbors today said something needs to be done about the crime.