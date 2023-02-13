5 arrested after home invasion, body found buried in Gloucester County

After 3 people were arrested after a home invasion, investigators discovered the two victims were involved in the homicide of a man found buried, according to GCSO.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Five people were arrested over the weekend when sheriff's deputies say they discovered the victims of an armed home invasion in Gloucester County had killed and buried a man less than two days before.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) detailed the investigation in a Facebook post Monday morning, saying deputies got "calls in reference to several related incidents" involving two people overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Three people "engaged the victims multiple times at different locations," culminating in a home invasion on Back Creek Road, according to GCSO.

Deputies in the area pulled over the suspect vehicle after it returned to the scene and identified the suspects as Kathryn Wright, 35, David Ford, 19, and a 17-year-old boy.

All three were arrested and the deputies allegedly found several firearms in the vehicle.

During the home invasion investigation, deputies learned that Kayron Long, 36, was missing from the victim's home.

An investigation involving search warrants and interviews revealed that the home invasion victims, Edward Hodges, 33, and Winfrey Henry Jr., 24, were involved in Long's disappearance, according to GSCO.

The sheriff's office also said evidence indicates that Long was the victim of a homicide inside the home Friday morning.

On Sunday night, investigators with GCSO and Virginia State Police found a buried body on Carmines Island Road, in the Hayes area of Gloucester County. The sheriff's office said the body is believed to be Long, but positive identification from the Medical Examiner's Office is pending.

Henry was charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and concealing a dead body. Hodges was charged with concealing a dead body and accessory to a felony after the fact.

For the home invasion, Ford was charged with breaking and entering with the intent of committing an assault while armed, using a firearm while committing a felony, armed robbery, malicious wounding and larceny with a firearm.

Wright was charged with being principal to breaking and entering with the intent to commit assault while armed and being principal to an armed robbery (Being principal is a legal term for being present while a crime is committed).