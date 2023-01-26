Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Newport News

At the scene on Riverlands Drive, officers found a man dead from "at least one gunshot wound," police said.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Thursday evening.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers went to Riverlands Drive after a report of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m.

NNPD hasn't given any suspect information yet.