Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Newport News

At the scene on Riverlands Drive, officers found a man dead from "at least one gunshot wound," police said.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A homicide investigation is underway in Newport News Thursday evening.

According to the Newport News Police Department, officers went to Riverlands Drive after a report of a shooting just after 5:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a man dead from "at least one gunshot wound," police said.

NNPD hasn't given any suspect information yet.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the non-emergency number at (757) 247 — 2500. You may also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

