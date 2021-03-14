Homicide investigation underway after a man was shot and killed on Abbey Court in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday.
Police say they received a call at around 2:19 p.m. for a shooting in the 2700 block of Abbey Court.
When police got there, they found a man who was injured by gunfire.
He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injures and later died.
Police say the victim was visiting a home in the area, that's when an unknown person shot him. The motive and circumstances are still under investigation.
Police have not released any suspect information.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.