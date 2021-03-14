Homicide investigation underway after a man was shot and killed on Abbey Court in Hampton

Hampton Police say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 2700 block of Abbey Court.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday.

Police say they received a call at around 2:19 p.m. for a shooting in the 2700 block of Abbey Court.

When police got there, they found a man who was injured by gunfire.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injures and later died.

Police say the victim was visiting a home in the area, that's when an unknown person shot him. The motive and circumstances are still under investigation.

Police have not released any suspect information.