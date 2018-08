HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation in Hampton after a man was fatally shot Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Lincoln Street just before 10 p.m.

Hampton Police say a shooting took place there and one man died.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information and the motive surrounding the shooting.

