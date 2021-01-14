x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Hampton

Police say they found a man who had been shot inside a home on Victoria Boulevard. They're investigating his death as a homicide.
Credit: Evan Watson (13News Now)
police lights

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a deadly shooting Thursday morning in Hampton.

Hampton police tweeted that officers were called to the 3800 block of Victoria Boulevard at 9:42 a.m.

When they got there, they found a man inside a home who had been shot. First responders pronounced him dead a little later.

Authorities are investigating this shooting death as a homicide.

No other details have been released at this time, including circumstances surrounding the shooting and suspect information.

Related Articles