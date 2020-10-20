Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in home on Eastern Shore

Deputies were called to a shooting scene in Cheriton and found a woman's body inside a home. They're investigating the case as a homicide.

CHERITON, Va. — Deputies are looking for whoever shot a woman to death early Tuesday morning in a home in Cheriton.

Northampton County deputies were called to Bluebird Road in Cheriton around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday after learning someone was shot there.

When they arrived, they found 39-year-old Shavon Myrick dead inside a home.

Myrick's death is being investigated as a homicide. Deputies haven't released any more details surrounding this incident or her death.