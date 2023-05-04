Homicide suspect arrested following police chase through multiple cities

Norfolk police said Cevan O. Pierce was wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Antonio Wilson.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested a homicide suspect following a chase through three Hampton Roads cities on Thursday.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, 23-year-old Cevan O. Pierce was wanted for the murder of 18-year-old Antonio Wilson.

The shooting happened during the afternoon of April 8 near the Young Terrace and Calvert Square areas of Norfolk. Medics took Wilson to a hospital to be treated, but he later died from his injuries.

Earlier this week, NPD announced Pierce was a suspect.