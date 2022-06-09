Neighbors recount moments after house party turned mass shooting in Norfolk

"I definitely, for a second there, thought I was going to get shot," one neighbor said.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — The aftermath of a weekend house party along Killam Avenue remains fresh in neighbors' minds.

Two people were killed and five were wounded, according to Norfolk police. The suspect is still on the run.

"Pretty shocking and scary, obviously, knowing that people so close to me died and I could have been next," said one neighbor who wished to remain anonymous. "And there were people running out of the building, out of the building, out into the streets, getting into their cars, a lot of screeching."

The aforementioned neighbor recounted hearing rapid gunfire and seeing one gunman, "Shooting outside somewhere, I don't really know the full extent of it. Of course, I didn't see all of it. I tried to go back and avoid what was happening."

"I definitely, for a second there, thought I was going to get shot," said another neighbor, who wished not to give his name.

He said he heard dozens of rounds go off while he was working on his car, and similarly saw people running away. His roommate even helped some partygoers take cover.

The shooting stemmed from an argument, Norfolk police said in a news conference on Saturday.

The second neighbor we spoke with also said: "An ODU game happens and I kid you not, almost that weekend, that night or the next day, for some particular odd reason, there's a shooting."

Among the seven people shot late Saturday night into early Sunday morning, leaders with Old Dominion University told 13News Now that none of them were their students.

A statement from the president of Norfolk State University, however, did confirm their students were among multiple of the victims. One of them was Angie McKnight, 19, who passed away from her injuries.

Parties are common in the neighborhood, the first neighbor mentioned in this story said. However, he told 13News Now rarely will the parties turn violent.

"If there's too much noise, usually the police will get called but there's usually not a lot of fighting or gun violence in this area."

Even so, he said more preventive measures should be in place moving forward. The other neighbor suggested the addition of surveillance cameras to deter crime.