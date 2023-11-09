Hunter Biden to face indictment on same charge facing mother of 6-year-old Richneck shooter

A special counsel has indicated he will indict the President's son on a charge of lying on a federal gun form.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Deja Taylor's attorney, James Ellenson is speaking out following a motion by federal prosecutors to revoke Taylor's bond.

Taylor is the mother of the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News in January. Federal prosecutors want to send her to jail on a gun charge after Taylor recently tested positive for drugs, violating her bond agreement.

It's the same gun charge that is looming over President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

"It seems like if Deja was going to get charged and she's looking at up to two years with [U.S. District] Judge [Mark] Davis, certainly seems to me that Mr. Biden would have to face the same kind of thing," said Ellenson.

Taylor's charge is having a gun while possessing marijuana and to lying on a federal background check form when she purchased the 9mm handgun. That handgun is what Taylor's son used to shoot Zwerner while in a classroom.

For Biden, the drug of choice reportedly was cocaine. A special counsel is now indicating he will indict Biden with the same violation after a plea agreement fell apart.

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court last week, prosecutors said Taylor tested positive for marijuana and cocaine use. She also allegedly missed two drug treatment sessions.

Ellenson said this is more about a mother struggling with mental health issues than being irresponsible.

"It's documented that she had some mental health issues, some possible bipolar and schizophrenia -- that's also what's going on -- essentially, she's self-treating."