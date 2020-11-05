Rolando Pena and Gloria Janeth Govea-Martinez are believed to be responsible for as many as 100 burglaries in Liberty County and possibly more outside of the county.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A criminal duo consisting of a husband and wife is wanted and accused of as many as 100 burglaries and thefts in northern Liberty County, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said 25-year-old Rolando Pena and 27-year-old Gloria Janeth Govea-Martinez have been operating in the Plum Grove/North Liberty County area since 2016.

Warrants are out for their arrest, but investigators said they aren't sure where they are right now because they aren't staying at their residence in Liberty County.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said "very intensive investigative work" by lead Investigator Mark Ellington resulted in the identification of the suspects as well as the recovery of more than $20,000 worth of property. Most of the property has been returned to its rightful owners.

Authorities said the burglary duo was seen on surveillance video during one of the break-ins. Pena's face was seen on the video as well as part of the vehicle they were driving, according to investigators.

The stolen property was found stashed at a location where the couple used to live, according to authorities.

So far, 86 burglary and theft cases have been tied to Pena and Govea-Martinez. Investigators said a total of 100 may be linked to the duo by the end of the investigation. Officials said they were all residential break-ins.

They may also be responsible for crimes in other jurisdictions, according to authorities.

Authorities said the duo sold some of the stolen items on the internet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) where a cash reward may be available and the identity of all persons calling in tips will remain anonymous.

