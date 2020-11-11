'I pray for our city' | Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney posts plea after night of gun violence

"I, personally will be advocating for new services in our city to seek drastic change and to build the society we need and that our children deserve," Morales wrote.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales is advocating for change following a violent night of shootings that took place in the city.

It all started Tuesday night around 8:15 p.m. That's when officers got a call about someone who had been shot on Deep Creek Boulevard.

They found a man with a gunshot wound at that location. Not too long before they got that call, they also learned that another man who had also been shot walked into a local hospital.

Police haven't released anything about how bad the victims' injuries were, but they're investigating to see if both men are connected to the same shooting.

Then, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said a man had been shot to death on Turnpike Road. Authorities released very few details regarding this shooting, but neighbors say the area where it happened is a hotbed for crime.

Data from the Portsmouth Police Department shows violent crime in the city has doubled from the same period in 2019.

