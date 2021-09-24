Man who fled I-64 hit-and-run captured, arrested on numerous old and new charges

A man with a history of fleeing police was captured after running from a crash on I-64 in York County, State Police said.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired September 22, 2021.

A Hampton man who fled a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 64 in York County has been arrested and is facing numerous charges out of multiple jurisdictions.

Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle accident happened around 1:22 p.m. on September 19 in the westbound lanes of I-64, at Mile Marker 240. Troopers arrived to find a 2014 Chevrolet Impala abandoned and blocking the left lane.

Witnesses told troopers the driver, who was the only person inside at the time of the crash, fled the scene. The Impala was registered to 30-year-old Robert Lee Manny. State Police said Manny had a history of fleeing police in both Hampton and York County in his Impala. He was also wanted on multiple drug and violent offenses.

State Police began searching the area when they found a man who matched Manny's description. The person fled into a heavily wooded area not far from the original crash scene.

A State Police K-9 unit was brought in to search for the suspect, and investigators said Manny was eventually located in the backyard of a home on Stuart Circle in York County. He was taken into custody by State Police, with help from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office.

Before he was apprehended, Manny allegedly tried to carjack a resident on Stuart Circle and also destroyed that same resident's fence while trying to escape.

In addition to outstanding warrants from Hopewell, Newport News, and Hampton, Manny was charged with:

Driving while license suspended/revoked

Hit and run

Expired vehicle registration

No insurance

Expired vehicle inspection

Reckless driving

Fleeing from law enforcement

Destruction of property

Attempted carjacking

Petit larceny