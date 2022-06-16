x
Crime

Road rage leads to shooting on I-64 in Norfolk: VSP

Credit: Saw - stock.adobe.com

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a road rage incident that lead to a shooting in Norfolk Thursday evening.

State troopers arrived at the scene on I-64 near Norview Avenue just after 5 p.m.

According to VSP, two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident while merging onto I-64 eastbound from I-564.

One of the drivers, a man, reportedly fired several rounds at the other vehicle before driving away from the scene.

A woman in the other vehicle was grazed by sharp metal. She is expected to be okay, VSP said.

Authorities are searching for the suspect vehicle, which is possibly a silver a gray-colored Nissan with temporary tags and a tint line across the windshield.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to call the Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

