Lockdown lifted at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, will dismiss early

I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth went on lockdown Friday morning after staff got a tip about a potential weapon on the campus.
A statement from Lauren Nolasco with Portsmouth Public Schools said law enforcement was at the building.
According to the Portsmouth Police Department, a previously suspended student was reported outside the school around 9:20 a.m.
Officers responded to the building, locked it down and began a sweep. The student had left the building prior to police arriving and the sweep was completed without incident.
The school administration confirmed that the lockdown was lifted and the school would dismiss early at 11:15 a.m. Here's the statement released:
"Good morning, I.C. Norcom families –This is another message on behalf of Principal Foster. The lockdown at Norcom has been lifted, and the school is back to normal operations. The student has been confirmed as leaving campus and a warrant is now out for his arrest. Given the events of this morning, we are going to have an early release today. Buses are on the way to school now and should be dismissing at 11:15 a.m. We want to thank our school security team, school resource officers and law enforcement for their diligent work in keeping our school safe. As always, we thank you for your understanding and support of Norcom High School. Thank you."