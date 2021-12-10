Lockdown lifted at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, will dismiss early

"Good morning, I.C. Norcom families –This is another message on behalf of Principal Foster. The lockdown at Norcom has been lifted, and the school is back to normal operations. The student has been confirmed as leaving campus and a warrant is now out for his arrest. Given the events of this morning, we are going to have an early release today. Buses are on the way to school now and should be dismissing at 11:15 a.m. We want to thank our school security team, school resource officers and law enforcement for their diligent work in keeping our school safe. As always, we thank you for your understanding and support of Norcom High School. Thank you."