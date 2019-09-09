NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman was arrested on drug and gun charges after an illegal U-turn by her roommate led to the search of her home.

According to court documents, Dynetta Littlejohn, 30, was home when police lawfully searched her place in August 2018. Police found drugs including MDMA, promethazine, marijuana, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base.

Police also found two digital scales, $1,225 in U.S. currency, glassine bags, other drug packaging materials, narcotics cutting agents, a loaded Ruger P90 .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and additional ammunition.

Littlejohn told police the items found belonged to her.

The search of her home came a few hours after her roommate made an illegal U-turn in a car filled with drugs, a gun and $3,091 in U.S. currency.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Littlejohn will be sentenced on December 13.

