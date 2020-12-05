In Gloucester, vandals climb fence, steal signs from Rosewell ruins

The Rosewell Foundation posted security camera photos that show four people trespassing and stealing signs. It likened the intruders to legendary Rosewell ghosts.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — On Monday, the Rosewell Foundation posted a glib vandalism update - it said the attraction's security cameras had caught "eerie footage of four ghosts and their dog floating through the visitor center grounds."

The Foundation went on to say these "ghosts" stole signs that had been attached to the plantation's gates.

The theft was reported to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, and the post said employees at the foundation are hopeful the people who stole their signs will return them.

Rosewell is a plantation in Gloucester County that was built in 1725, that partially burnt down in 1916. The ruins are a popular tourist attraction for the county.