In Portsmouth, man 'seriously injured' by gunshot wound to upper body

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that left a man with serious injuries.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was shot in the upper body, according to police. First responders took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any further information. This is a developing story.