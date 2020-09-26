Indiana woman arrested for running over husband, killing him

Witnesses told police the couple got into a fight before he got out of the car and then she struck and killed him while leaving the scene.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — State police arrested a Paoli woman Friday night after they say she ran over and killed her husband, then drove off, leaving his body lying in a ditch along U.S. 150 just west of Hardinsburg.

Sandra Adelle Huff, 39, was arrested for Reckless Homicide, a Level 5 Felony, after police say she struck and killed her husband, Roger Hardin, 45, after he got out of the car during a fight.

Police say the couple was heading east on 150 Friday night around 6 p.m. with Huff driving and Hardin in the front passenger seat. Two other adult friends were in the back seat, according to a report from the State Police Post at Sellersburg.

Detectives believe a domestic argument between Huff and Hardin became physical, causing Huff to drive into a ditch near the Washington/Orange County line. There, police say, Hardin and one of the people in the back seat got out.

Once Hardin was out of the car, Huff tried to pull the 2009 Kia Spectra back onto the highway, striking and killing Hardin. Huff then left the scene, leaving both Hardin and the passenger at the crash scene.

Police responded to a 911 call and found Hardin's body in the ditch. State troopers and investigators were called to the scene to gather evidence, and determined Hardin may have been struck intentionally.

Detectives located Huff approximately three hours after the crash in Washington County.

Huff is being held in the Washington County Jail awaiting formal charges.

An autopsy is planned, and the investigation will involve more interviews and further inspection of the KIA and the crash scene.