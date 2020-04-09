Indictment: Wrightsville Beach ex-officer offered 'free passes' for sex, photos

A former North Carolina police officer accused of soliciting nude photos and sex in exchange for “free passes” during possible law enforcement encounters.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. — A former North Carolina police officer accused of soliciting nude photos and sex in exchange for “free passes” during possible law enforcement encounters has been indicted on felony bribery charges.

News outlets report that former Wrightsville Beach officer Shaun Patrick Appler surrendered to New Hanover County authorities Wednesday on two counts of bribery by a public official.

WECT-TV reports that state agents began investigating after a woman told prosecutors he approached her with the proposal in 2019.

An attorney for Appler declined to comment on the allegations.