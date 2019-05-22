A 5-month-old girl has died after being left in a van for about five hours at a Westside daycare, a daycare employee told First Coast News. The daycare director was arrested on child neglect charges roughly seven hours later.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the girl was likely in the backseat of the daycare van from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. JSO was dispatched to the scene at 1:08 p.m.

The girl was discovered by a daycare employee at Ewing's Love & Hope Preschool and Academy at 5868 Lenox Ave.

First responders tried to resuscitate the child but they were unsuccessful, police said. JSO confirmed that the child died at 2:53 p.m.

According to JSO records, Darryl Ewing, 56, was admitted into the Duval County Jail at 8:18 p.m. on charges of child neglect.

JSO has not released a police report, so it is not confirmed that the child neglect charges are directly related to the infant's death in the van.

Police say no other children were hurt.

Hours after the incident, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) revealed that the daycare facility "did not notify DCF that they were transporting children. Therefore, transportation standards were not being monitored."

DCF also announced that it's issuing an emergency suspension order to cease operations of the daycare facility. The daycare has been licensed with DCF since 2016, DCF said.

DCF Secretary Chad Poppell released the following statement regarding this incident:

"Every day, parents entrust child care providers with their most precious gifts. Tragically, today a family has just been notified of the gut-wrenching loss of their precious baby girl.

DCF immediately opened a joint child death and child care licensing investigation in coordination with law enforcement. We will continue to support this family as they mourn the loss of their baby girl."

DCF announced that it opened a joint child death and child care licensing investigation in coordination with law enforcement.