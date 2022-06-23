Inmate wanted for escaping from Portsmouth City Jail

The Portsmouth Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Dovon Khyri Jones is considered dangerous.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An inmate escaped from the Portsmouth City Jail Thursday evening, according to the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office.

Both the sheriff's office and Portsmouth police are searching for 36-year-old Dovon Khyri Jones. Officials said the search won't end until he is taken back into custody.

According to an online database, Jones has previously been arrested on various charges, some of which include, malicious wounding, abduction and strangulation.

Jones is said to be 5'11" and around 215 pounds. He has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. Officials said he is considered dangerous.