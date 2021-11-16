Inmate released from Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail by mistake

Brian Robert Lewis was in jail on felony charges of Malicious Wounding, Strangulation, and Sexual Battery.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail (VPRJ) and law enforcement agencies were searching for an inmate who mistakenly was released from jail on Tuesday.

VPRJ said Brian Robert Lewis was in custody on felony charges of Malicious Wounding, Strangulation, and Sexual Battery, along with a couple of misdemeanors.

He had been at the jail since April 30 and has a court appearance scheduled for Jan. 20.

“We are currently working to identify and confirm how this error occurred,” said Superintendent Colonel Roy Witham. “Once this review is complete, we will take all necessary steps to perfect our processes and procedures.”

The jail has reached out to police departments and sheriffs' offices for help in locating Lewis, and it asked that anyone who sees him to dial 911 immediately and not approach him.