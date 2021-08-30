The body of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, who called herself “Miss Mercedes Morr” on Instagram, was discovered at her home on Sunday.

RICHMOND, Texas — A young woman who had more than two million followers on Instagram was killed in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Richmond police.

The body of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier was found in her apartment on Sunday when police were asked to do a welfare check.

Officers also found the body of a suspect in the apartment at 5200 Pointe West Circle. They aren't releasing his name yet, but say he was also in his 30s.

"Yesterday was the worst day of my life .. my heart is gone. My soul is gone," the victim's sister posted on Instagram.

The sister said she and her mom checked on Janae last Thursday and she was having "an amazing time."

"I’m so happy we said we loved you. I’m so happy I got to see your face one last time," the sister posted.

Sometime after that, the victim was killed.

"At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim," police said. "At this point, this is being considered a murder/suicide and it is an ongoing investigation to determine motive in the case."

Gagnier called herself “Miss Mercedes Morr” on Instagram and Twitter where her swimsuit and lingerie photos received tens of thousands of responses.