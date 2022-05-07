1 hurt in shooting on I-464 in Chesapeake

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July on Interstate 464 northbound in Chesapeake.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police need help finding the people responsible for an interstate shooting on Independence Day in Chesapeake.

The Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on July 4 on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake.

A silver Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling northbound in the area of Freeman Avenue and Poindexter Street when its rear passenger window was shot out. A person in the front passenger seat was hit and injured.

There's currently no description of a possible suspect vehicle in the shooting.

State Police are asking that any possible witnesses who were driving in the area either before or after the shooting to please come forward.