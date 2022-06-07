Two hurt in separate interstate shootings across Hampton Roads, just 24 hours apart

Someone shot two people while they were driving on the interstate in Chesapeake and Hampton.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating two highway shootings that happened across Hampton Roads just 24 hours apart. Two people are hurt after someone shot them while driving on the interstate.

The first one happened on Independence Day on Interstate 464 in Chesapeake, injuring one person. A day later, someone else got shot on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

Clayton Marquez of Stop The Violence Guns Down called the shootings reckless.

“Something like that, you have become a danger to society because you can kill and shoot anybody. We have to get people like that off the street,” Marquez said. “It’s very startling to me because I travel the interstate four, five times a day.”

In the first shooting, investigators said someone shot the rear passenger window of a silver Dodge Ram pickup truck, injuring the person in the front passenger seat.

“To take it from the street to the interstate is very bold,” Marquez said. “Someone’s kids could have got shot, an elderly person could have got shot, or anybody for that matter could have got shot – or killed. Just going home, leaving work, whatever the case may have been, or just going to visit a friend. It’s like you can’t go nowhere, right now. No place is safe, right now.”

In the second shooting, investigators said someone from a passing car shot at the rear passenger window of the victim’s blue Nissan sedan, as it headed west. Police have not said how badly that person is hurt.

“You could have killed anybody and that person could have hit somebody else and could have cause – two, three people could have lost their lives as a result of that,” Marquez said.

Marquez said the shootings put people’s lives at risk and that anyone who knows anything about what happened needs to come forward.

Virginia State Police investigators also want anyone driving in those areas, before or after the shooting, to contact them if you saw any suspicious behavior or have any information about the shooting.

Police do not have a description of a possible suspect vehicle in either case and have not said if the shootings are related.