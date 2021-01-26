Investigation underway after duck hunter shot in Hyde County

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says Brandon Marshall was shot and killed while duck hunting in coastal Hyde County.

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says that a man was shot and killed while duck hunting in coastal Hyde County.

The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the commission said that Brandon Marshall was shot by a member of his hunting party.

The incident remains under investigation.

Officials said that a 911 call was made and first responders had attempted life-saving measures.

Marshall was from the Englehard, a coastal community on the Pamlico Sound. He was known as an advocate for hunting and hunting safety.