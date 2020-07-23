Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Virginia Beach

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Holland Road. Police say an adult man died of his injuries at the scene.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say Holland Road between Stoneshore and Green Run Boulevard will be closed for several hours while detectives and officers investigate a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened in the 3300 block of Holland Road. Police say an adult man died of his injuries at the scene.

There is no immediate word on the circumstances behind the shooting, or if police are searching for any suspects.