VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Investigators with the Virginia Beach Fire Department determined that a house on Paiute Road was intentionally set ablaze last week.

We're told the couple who occupied the residence, 57-year-old William Davis and 50-year-old Belinda Davis, were not home when firefighters arrived at the scene.

Crews arrived at the home at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, August 8. Two dogs were found in the home.

One was found dead, but the other was revived and has since been adopted.

A relative of William Davis says the couple was involved in a crash on I-264 the same day as the fire. Both died before the crash even took place, according to a recent development from State Police.

Troopers found a firearm in their car.

