NORFOLK, Va. — A federal grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday for a woman from Iowa, considered to be an out-of-state heroin and fentanyl supplier for Hampton Roads.

According to the indictment, 36-year-old Latosha Prather of Des Moines was the regional supplier to Michelle Best.

In December 2017, K.R. fatally overdosed from fentanyl supplied directly by Christopher Bardall, according to the indictment.

That fentanyl supply was traced to Bardall’s supplier, Darin Milligan, who obtained it from regional supplier Michelle Best.

The indictment claimed, Prather, who operated a home-based child daycare service in Des Moines, supplied Best with multiple kilograms of fentanyl and heroin from her home in September 2017.

In January 2018, Prather traveled from Des Moines to Virginia Beach where she sold another kilogram of heroin and fentanyl to Best in a Walmart parking lot located off Virginia Beach Boulevard. The investigative team conducted several controlled purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Milligan and Best in early 2018.

In March 2018, the investigative team arrested Best and seized over $41,000 in cash, five firearms, and approximately 382 grams of a mixture of fentanyl and heroin. To date, the investigative team has traced at least $65,000 in cash deposits from Best to Prather.

Prather is charged with 10 counts including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and various distribution and possession with intent to distribute charges. If convicted, she faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties.

