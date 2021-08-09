One man killed, another shot in leg in James City County

Officers found a 22-year-old lying in the street unresponsive near Ironbound Park. Another man had his friend drive him to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — One man was killed and another was shot in the leg near Ironbound Park in James City County Sunday night.

The county's police department said responders were called to the 200 block of Alesa Drive around 9:15 to help someone who had been shot.

A spokesperson said when officers got there, 22-year-old Diamont’e Malik Brown, of York County, was "found unresponsive lying in the street."

Responders took Brown to Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center (SWRMC), and doctors there pronounced him dead.

Police said a second 22-year-old had been shot in the leg that night. A friend drove him to SWRMC before police got to the crime scene.

Investigators said the victim who was shot in the leg is expected to be okay.

The spokesperson for James City County Police said investigators have a person of interest in the case.

On Monday, the shootings were still being investigated.

If you know anything that could help police, please call investigator Josh Ernst at 757-259-5148 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.