Isle of Wight arrests one man, searches for another facing credit card theft charges

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office arrested a Newport News man on felony charges of credit card and identity theft.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Phillips, 24, on charges related to credit card and identity theft on March 24.

Investigators said Phillips, of the 4400 Block of Radius Way in Newport News, is suspected of stealing mail from mailboxes in rural Isle of Wight neighborhoods, and using that information to make fraudulent purchases.

The release said targets of this fraud would often not realize what was happening until a month after the crime, when they would receive statements from new credit cards issued under their names.

Phillips was arrested on five felony warrants and two misdemeanor warrants. The sheriff's office said additional charges were pending.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office and the Newport News Police Department are still looking for Marvin Thomas Pretto, 23, of the same address.

There are warrants out for Pretto relating to credit card fraud, conspiracy and theft.

The release said similar fraudulent activity has been detected in Southampton County, Sussex County, and Suffolk in Virginia, and Guilford County in North Carolina.