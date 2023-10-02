Isle of Wight investigators arrest man on child pornography charges

Deputies said their Electronic Storage Detection K9, named Pixel, helped them recover numerous electronic devices that the suspect possessed.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Portsmouth man on child pornography charges Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators began looking into 29-year-old Joshua Baur in December of 2022 "from information gathered on peer-to-peer platforms."

After getting a search warrant, investigators found electronic devices used to store and distribute child pornography, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said their Electronic Storage Detection K9, named Pixel, helped them recover numerous electronic devices that Bauer possessed.