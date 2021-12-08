Man arrested after Isle of Wight County deputies find drugs, firearms and stolen vehicles

Ronald Matthews, 35, is believed to be a high-ranking member of a motorcycle gang.

A 35-year-old man faces several charges after Isle of Wight County deputies executed search warrants in Carrsville.

On Tuesday morning, Isle of Wight County deputies carried out a warrant for two stolen vehicles at the 30000 block of Holly Run Drive. During the search, investigators said they found different types and quantities of narcotics, ammunition and firearms.

After getting a second warrant, investigators found a large amount of paraphernalia of a motorcycle gang, which led to a third search warrant.

Ronald Matthews was later arrested at his home and was charged with one misdemeanor and seven felonies:

Possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances

Possession of controlled substance (Schedule I Ecstasy, MDMA x2)

Possession of controlled substance (Schedule Ill Anabolic steroids)

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Receiving stolen goods (possession of a stolen vehicle)

Street gang participation

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, Matthews is believed to be a high-ranking member of the motorcycle gang Wheels of Soul.

Matthews was arraigned Wednesday morning and is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Deputies are still looking for the second stolen vehicle listed in the initial search warrant. It's a red Range Rover with a Temporary License Plate of P2895301.