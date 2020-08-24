Isle of Wight man arrested on child pornography charges

Christopher Ward, 40, was arrested on several counts of distribution and possession of child pornography.

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Isle of Wight sheriff's deputies alongside other state and national agencies arrested a 40-year-old man who's accused of child exploitation.

Christopher Ward was charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Ward is being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.