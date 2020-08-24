Isle of Wight man arrested on child pornography charges

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — Isle of Wight sheriff's deputies alongside other state and national agencies arrested a 40-year-old man who's accused of child exploitation.
Christopher Ward was charged with six counts of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
Ward is being held in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail with no bond.
This arrest was through a team effort between the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office and other regional law enforcement offices to investigate child sex crimes and the exploitation of children via the internet.