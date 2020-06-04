Isle of Wight man faces charges after shooting 19-year-old with a rifle

Deputies say James Junior Gay twice brandished a rifle and fired shots at people on Sunday.

WINDSOR, Va. — An Isle of Wight County man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly shot a 19-year-old man several times with a rifle.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of Bowling Green Road. The victim was airlifted to the hospital where he underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Investigators say before the shooting, an argument took place that resulted in 53-year-old James Junior Gay firing several rounds at another person with a rifle. That person was not hit by the rounds and bystanders were able to wrestle the gun away from Gay. The person that Gay shot at left the scene.

A short time later, Gay allegedly got into a physical fight with another person at the residence. He then went into a shed, pulled out a second rifle, and brandished it at a woman on the property. She fled the scene as Gay fired several rounds, hitting the victim in the torso and shoulder.

Investigators say Gay then fled into a nearby wooded area, where he eventually surrendered to deputies.

Gay was taken to a local hospital for observation as a result of injuries he sustained during the fight.

Gay is charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, three counts of brandishing a firearm, and two counts of reckless handling of a firearm.