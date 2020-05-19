Cleaning items intended for needy stolen from North Carolina ministry

Someone pried open a dead-bolted metal door and took $6,900 worth of cleaning supplies and toilet paper the ministry had bought using community donations.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The leader of an outreach ministry in North Carolina says thieves broke into a warehouse and stole cleaning and hygiene items intended for the needy.

