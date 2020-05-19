Cleaning items intended for needy stolen from North Carolina ministry

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The leader of an outreach ministry in North Carolina says thieves broke into a warehouse and stole cleaning and hygiene items intended for the needy.
News sources report the Churches Outreach Network in Greenville said someone pried open a metal door that had been dead-bolted shut overnight last Saturday and took cleaning supplies as well as toilet paper the ministry had purchased utilizing donations from the community.
The Rev. Rodney Coles says the items were to be boxed along with other goods collected by the ministry and distributed to needy families at a local church next month. The items were valued in excess of $6,900.