x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

Crime

'It's crushing': Survivors react to McCarrick abuse report

Men who have made allegations of abuse by former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick expressed shock, outrage and anger after an internal Vatican report.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Friday, July 26, 2019 file photo, James Grein, 61, speaks at his house in Sterling, Va. Grein says the now-defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick's exalted place in the family over three generations created pressure on him to visit with McCarrick during weekends away from boarding school and visits when he would be molested. "If I didn't go to see Theodore I was always going to be asked by my brothers and sisters or my dad, 'Why didn't you go see him?'" (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

RICHMOND, Va. — Men who have made allegations of abuse by former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick expressed shock, outrage and anger after an internal Vatican report revealed the scale of what was known about the clergyman’s behavior and what was ignored. 

The internal investigation, released Tuesday, found that bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed multiple reports of sexual misconduct by the now-90-year-old McCarrick. 

The men who say McCarrick abused them are demanding that the Vatican institute changes to ensure that nothing like what was described in the report can happen again. 

Groups that advocate for survivors of clergy sex abuse joined the calls for broader reforms. 

Related Articles