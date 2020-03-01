JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's officers are looking into two incidents involving two women being hit with paintballs Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the Brookwood Club Apartments after a woman claimed she was hit with a 'BB' gun.

The woman says she was standing in her apartment's parking lot when she was shot several times on her lower back and thigh.

Officers say her injuries are consistent with a paintball gun.

About 30 minutes later, officers interviewed another woman, Andy, who lives across the street from the apartment complex.

"I was never prepared to be shot with a paintball gun," she said.

She talked to First Coast News about the experience but does not want us to use her full name.

"It's sad when you're in your own community and you can't walk your dogs at night," Andy said.

She posted a picture to her Facebook page describing the incident: "Walking my dogs tonight and I was a victim of a drive by paint ball shooting in my face. That is blood on my face from my glasses breaking. On a positive note, had I not had them on I probably would have lost an eye."

A Jacksonville woman said she was shot in the face by someone in a car with a paintball gun.

WTLV

Several witnesses described the same type of vehicle seen in the area, matching the description from one of the victims.

Police are looking for a gray Mazda hatchback style car but do not have any suspect information, including a license plate.

"I just pray that they come forward, which is unlikely, or they realize that what they are doing is just dangerous," she said.

If you have any information about this case, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Your Side's Robert Bradfield is talking with one of the victims tonight and will have details of her encounter and safety message to the public on First Coast News at 11 p.m.