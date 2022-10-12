Man who pleaded guilty to killing Virginia Beach teen during drug deal gets 7 years in prison

The judge also gave Meadows five years of supervised probation, substance abuse screening and treatment, and said he can't have contact with the victim's family.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jacob Alexander Meadows, a Virginia Beach man who pleaded guilty to the death of a teenager, was just sentenced to seven years in prison.

The deadly shooting happened back in 2018.

Investigators determined that 17-year-old Christopher Ross, a football player at Ocean Lakes High School, was in a house on Elson Green Avenue buying marijuana from Meadows and another dealer.

Ross allegedly tried to grab the marijuana and run, and Meadows shot him as he struggled to get out of the locked front door.

In court in 2019, Meadows' lawyer said Ross had a gun, and the shooting was motivated by self-defense.

In the time since the initial arrests were made, the other dealer involved in the case pleaded guilty to robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and conspiracy.

That person's name was never shared, because they were juvenile at the time of the shooting and the charges weren't serious enough to be tried as an adult.

Meadows later pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and some drug charges.

On Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the court said Meadows got 16 years with nine suspended, meaning he has seven left to serve. A judge could have him serve the suspended years, too, if he breaks certain conditions of the suspension.