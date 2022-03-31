'I don't feel remorse' | Cola Beale, accused of 3 murders, talks in jail

Police said Cola Beale IV killed people in Virginia Beach and Norfolk. In a jailhouse interview, he admitted he murdered all three people.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cola Beale IV said during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he killed the three people in Virginia Beach and Norfolk whom he's accused of murdering and the he was prepared to kill again if police had not caught him.

Officers in Hampton arrested Beale, 30, Wednesday night.

Beale said in his jailhouse interview with 13News Now that everything started when his girlfriend's parents got involved in their relationship and began to affect it.

Beale said after 15 months together with Czavier Hill, she started having more contact with her parents and "her attitude started to lash out."

Virginia Beach police officers found Hill dead from a gunshot wound in a burning home on Baccalaureate Drive in Campus East on March 24. A dog was dead in the home with her.

Beale told 13News Now Thursday that he planned to take his anger about the situation with Hill out on her dog. He said Hill told him not to do anything to the dog, and that if he was going to do something, he should do it to her.

Beale stated, "I shot her in the head."

Beale said he shot Hill on March 22. He returned two days later (March 24) to set the fire. He claimed he was trying to make a point that Hill's family didn't really care about her and that none of her relatives would check on her.

Beale said adding to his frustration with Hill's family at the time were repercussions from a conviction on a sex crime that dated back several years. He stated that probation officers started to visit he and Hill concerning the crime.

He said he had no remorse for killing Hill or the the other people whom police say he murdered: Clifton Baxter, 73, and Downing Mclean, 32.

Beale said in his jailhouse interview that Baxter was a father figure in his life.

"Mr. Baxter basically raised me," he explained. "I was with him for, like, 15 years."

Virginia Beach police found Baxter dead at his home on Linda Court on March 25. Beale said he killed Baxter and took $20,000 that was inside his home.

Beale said McLean was his cousin and that he got fed up with him as he interacted with Mclean during the time of the killings. Beale he said was ready to shoot again, and that he shot Mclean at a home on Sewells Point Road in Norfolk. Police found Mclean dead there on March 28.

Beale said he actively was looking for other people to hurt when members of the Hampton Police Division took him into custody at and Airbnb. Had that not happened, Beale said he would have hurt someone else.