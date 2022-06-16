Exclusive: Norfolk 19-year-old accused of MacArthur Center carjackings shares his story one day after arrest

Amari James shares his side of the story after being accused of carjacking and shooting inside the MacArthur Center parking garages.

NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, 19-year-old Amari James went before a judge via video call in the Norfolk District Court.

Norfolk police officers arrested James on Wednesday for several charges including two counts of carjacking, one count of attempted carjacking, and one count of shooting a moving vehicle.

Investigators said it all happened in the south and north parking garages at McArthur Center on Monday and Tuesday.

“Wrong place, wrong time, wrong everything," said James.

After the court appearance, 13News Now sat down with James to get his side of the story.

“It ain’t worth it. A little bit of fun. It ain’t worth being in here," said James.

James is being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond and said he has this message for others:

“Keep on the right track. Don’t end up like me. I’m here," said James.

James said the judge appointed him an attorney.

“Hopefully I can get out of this, learn a lesson and to do better and do right and be on the right track after I get out," said James.

James is scheduled back in court on July 27 at the Norfolk General District Court.