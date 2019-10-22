YORK COUNTY, Va. — A man used a stolen credit card for a Target bill that was more than $800 and police are looking for him.

The victim told James City County police that on September 25 at 8:30 a.m. that someone she didn't know used her credit card at the Target at 4630 Monticelllo Avenue and spent more than $800.

She told police her card was stolen from her car in York County the day before.

Police were able to use surveillance video to release a photo of the thief.

If you know who the man is or know if anyone was involved call Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or send an email. You can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

